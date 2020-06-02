In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 74 cents higher to $34.60/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $6.67 to $74.37/cwt.
“The steep drop in pork cut-out values has traders nervous that supply is just too high to hold the market at current price levels,” the Hightower Report said. “On the other hand, slaughter remains well below year ago levels and demand seems to be picking up as restaurants reopen. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $79.00, down $2.04 on the day.”
“Lower cash hog and pork values likely spell lower prices for the near term, but traders aren’t so sure about deferred contracts,” Stewart-Peterson said. “For one, it is unclear at this time how many hogs in the country have been euthanized or will be euthanized due to a lack of packer capacity. This could end up creating a pullback in market-ready animals at some point this year.”