In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $3.49 to $48.97/cwt.
- National live was down 50 cents to $36.75
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $4.98 to $50.83
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 78 cents to $80.13/cwt.
The lean hog contract has not had the issues of cattle, “thriving on robust demand,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. He said China and Mexico have supported the market “to more than overcome adequate pork production,” and that technical are very impressive.
“Traders are getting nervous with the long positioning into one of the weaker season time frames of the year,” The Hightower Report said. Expectations are for slaughter to increase significantly in the coming months.