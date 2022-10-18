 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 7.61 to $93.85/cwt.
  • National live down not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $3.37 at $96.57/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 83 cents to $102.67/cwt.

December Hogs have staged a remarkable $13 rally (73-86) this month on the back of a surging cash and solid demand People are cutting back but obviously not denying themselves the joy and pleasure of a nice meal, according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.

Improved export sales and strong slaughter pace have given traders more confidence to be long hogs, according to Total Farm Marketing.

