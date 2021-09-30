In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 73 cents to $73.78/cwt.
- National live reported at $60.01/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $73.82.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up $1.18 to $116.29/cwt.
Hog values continue to decline in the cash market as packers “don’t need to bid up to meet demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is a large gap on the charts below current levels.”
The Hightower Report said the market is showing overbought tendencies, “which will tend to support reversal action if it occurs.” They noted a positive signal for the short-term trend was given as the market closed above the 9-bar moving average.