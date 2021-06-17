 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

“The market may be setting up a forced slowdown of slaughter lines due to a court ruling a couple weeks back,” Total Farm Marketing said. “That deadline of July 1st, if enacted, will back up hog supplies, which will weigh on cash markets. Negotiations are on-going regarding this ruling, but no agreement has been made.”

The lean hog market “remains vulnerable to increased long liquidation selling if support levels are violated,” The Hightower Report said. Those support levels for July are at $115.72 and $113.87, they noted.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“With the extreme overbought condition of the market, a jump in weekly average weights and a setback in pork cutout, the market looks vulnerab…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog calls are steady to lower today while correcting from a long rally. “We expect weak retail values to keep pressure on the market,” Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market remains in a solid uptrend and into new contract highs as the continued strong advance in pork values has helped support”, The Hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News