“The market may be setting up a forced slowdown of slaughter lines due to a court ruling a couple weeks back,” Total Farm Marketing said. “That deadline of July 1st, if enacted, will back up hog supplies, which will weigh on cash markets. Negotiations are on-going regarding this ruling, but no agreement has been made.”
The lean hog market “remains vulnerable to increased long liquidation selling if support levels are violated,” The Hightower Report said. Those support levels for July are at $115.72 and $113.87, they noted.