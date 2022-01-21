 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value was down $3.23 in the afternoon update to $92.24. Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Thursday was estimated at 1.7u million head. That is 18,000 head below last week and trails the same week last year by 140,000 head, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

