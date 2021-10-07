In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 17 cents higher to $70.18/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $70.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 60 cents lower to $112.26/cwt.
“There is a large gap on the charts below current levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Tight hog supplies may have already been factored into futures price. Packers are able to obtain hog numbers to fill demand without much trouble. National Direct Afternoon report declined 1.25. CME Lean Hog Index for 10/7: down 0.60 at 93.51.
“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending September 30 came in at 22,108 tonnes, down from 42,547 the previous week and the lowest since August 12,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 33,570 tonnes. Mexico was the largest buyer this week at 16,013 tonnes.”