In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 52 cents to $54.48.
- National live was down 70 cents at $42.38.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $55.49.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.06 at $78.13.
Weights were down four pounds from the previous day, according to ADM Investor Services.
Concerns about higher feed prices and pork price uncertainty contributed to the weakness in the market today, according to Total Farm Marketing.