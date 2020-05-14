Allendale said, hog slaughter numbers yesterday were higher than it and other market experts had predicted. Hog slaughter increased to 373,000 head yesterday. That was over Tuesday’s 361,000, Allendale said.
Hogs are also heavier. The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of May 9 was 295.1 pounds, up from 291.4 the previous week, The Hightower Report said. “The average weight has jumped 9 pounds in the past 2 weeks. This is the second week in a row it has reached new records,” The Hightower Report said.