In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 2 cents to $50.50/cwt.
- National live was up $1.33 to $39.67
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 27 cents to $50.50
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 37 cents at $74.22/cwt.
The lean hog market hit its lowest point in the April contract since Dec. 12 today, as export sales were down to their lowest weekly total since Oct. 31, The Hightower Report said. However, the rise of Chinese pig prices (up 2.7% today and 174% for the year) suggests more aggressive buying from China coming up, they said.
“Even though China has not been an aggressive buyer of U.S. pork lately, these numbers suggest that the bulk of buying is yet to come,” Stewart-Peterson said.