Lean hogs

  Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up $4.85 to $106.83.
  • National live was down 54 cents to $79.58.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.18 to $111.35.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 31 cents to $104.39.

High market weights and a sharp drop in Chinese meat imports weighed on the market today, according to The Hightower Report.

Hogs gave back some of the gains made in the past few months, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

