Talk of the overbought condition of the market and ideas that there could be sufficient production over the near term to fill both export and domestic needs helped to trigger the pullback, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“Confirmation of ASF in Germany from multiple wild boars in the eastern Brandenberg state caused several countries including China to ban pork imports from the country, leading to speculation that U.S. export shipments are poised to rise substantially as a result,” according to CIH Margin Watch this morning.