In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 53 cents to $64.52/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.05 to $65.40
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 56 cents to $94.80/cwt.
Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said futures started to consolidate near the highs in the lean hog market today. “We are sitting at about a nine-month high right now,” she said. “All that being said, China has given us a lot more exports than we had in a while and that has pushed the market higher.”
“This demand strength will be key in maintaining the U.S. hog market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With the strong export demand and firm hog index, the hog market may see bull spreading action with strength in the front month vs. the deferred contracts.”