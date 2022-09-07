In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 41 cents to $97.89/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $9.60 to $99.14
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.18 lower to $103.15/cwt.
Analysts were watching hog weights on Wednesday. “Iowa/Minnesota weights experienced a jump to 277.7 pounds this week from 276.9 pounds last week but still down from 278.9 pounds a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $102.88, down $1.45 on the day.”
“Hogs are moving higher after a rise in cash and a jump in the cutout of 2.08, with bellies rising by 17.94, showing an increase in demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Now that October has closed its chart gap, technical traders may be more encouraged to buy. National Direct Afternoon report rose 0.62. Hog slaughter projected at 479,000.”