 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 41 cents to $97.89/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $9.60 to $99.14

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.18 lower to $103.15/cwt.

Analysts were watching hog weights on Wednesday. “Iowa/Minnesota weights experienced a jump to 277.7 pounds this week from 276.9 pounds last week but still down from 278.9 pounds a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $102.88, down $1.45 on the day.”

“Hogs are moving higher after a rise in cash and a jump in the cutout of 2.08, with bellies rising by 17.94, showing an increase in demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Now that October has closed its chart gap, technical traders may be more encouraged to buy. National Direct Afternoon report rose 0.62. Hog slaughter projected at 479,000.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Futures markets hold a significant discount to the cash market, which should limit selling pressure, The Hightower Report said.

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures began the new month with wide ranges. The board ultimately yesterday with losses cent losses while October was the outlier, e…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs are lacking the “larger than normal” discount in the December hogs contract to cash doesn’t seem to have much justification this year, Th…

Lean hogs

Wednesday hog trade follows four sessions of recoveries. Yesterday lean hog futures continued climbing back after the extended weakness from m…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News