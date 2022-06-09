 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up 43cents to $117.28.
  • National live was $90.60.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 2 cents to $118.70.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.36 to $104.47.

July hogs closed sharply lower and hit their lowest total since May 16 on sluggish demand, according to The Hightower Report.

The weekly export sales were not supportive and longs are being liquidated today, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

The hog market is probing for a short-term peak as the premium to the cash market and the sluggish action for pork product prices, according t…

Lean Hogs

After a difficult start to the week, hog futures are trading slightly higher for the week and $4 to $5 off the early week lows, said Matthew S…

Lean hogs

Markets are experiencing “bear spreading,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The front month testing support as the premium of the futures market to…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The rally in the hog market “has hit a pause,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The weak retail close will pressure the Thursday open. Cash markets…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Pork production “continues to tighten,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand factors remain mostly positive seasonally during June,” they said. …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News