In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up 43cents to $117.28.
- National live was $90.60.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 2 cents to $118.70.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.36 to $104.47.
July hogs closed sharply lower and hit their lowest total since May 16 on sluggish demand, according to The Hightower Report.
The weekly export sales were not supportive and longs are being liquidated today, according to Total Farm Marketing.