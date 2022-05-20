Lean hogs were down 27 cents to $1.72 in the front months on Thursday, with deferred contracts up 7 to 35 cents, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The national average base hog price for the Thursday PM report was $110.51, down $1.18 from the day prior.
Lean hogs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hog futures saw mixed trade as the market was bull spread and the front-end contracts saw additional price recovery with strong triple digit g…
June hogs remained in a steep downtrend during the period of normally strong cash market trends, according to The Hightower Report. Even with …
The hog market is called mixed to higher. The technical picture in the hog market is still weak, and buyers are still absent in the market des…
The hog market is at its highest level since early May, and a jump in pork values “has traders optimistic over the seasonal tendency for the c…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
There is optimism for “additional short covering going into Tuesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market will need to see the fundamental …