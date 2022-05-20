 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

Lean hogs were down 27 cents to $1.72 in the front months on Thursday, with deferred contracts up 7 to 35 cents, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The national average base hog price for the Thursday PM report was $110.51, down $1.18 from the day prior.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed trade as the market was bull spread and the front-end contracts saw additional price recovery with strong triple digit g…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported; 

Lean Hogs

June hogs remained in a steep downtrend during the period of normally strong cash market trends, according to The Hightower Report. Even with …

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called mixed to higher. The technical picture in the hog market is still weak, and buyers are still absent in the market des…

Lean hogs

The hog market is at its highest level since early May, and a jump in pork values “has traders optimistic over the seasonal tendency for the c…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported; 

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

There is optimism for “additional short covering going into Tuesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The market will need to see the fundamental …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News