In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 89 cents to $63.52/cwt.
- National live was not reported
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.11 to $63.16
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $3.50 at $92.15/cwt.
An early rally failed to get new buying interest in the deferred lean hog contracts, The Hightower Report said. “The surge higher in pork cutout values this week opens the door for a continued advance in the lean index,” they said.
Mixed trade highlighted the lean hog market today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “We’ve been in this channel for a couple of weeks now,” she said. “Cash prices are strong but they aren’t enough to move the needle.