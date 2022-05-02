 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

Demand concerns on the export front and the retail consumer are the fundamental concern pressuring the hog market, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. June hog futures broke through the 100-day moving average at $109.700 and may be headed for a small price gap on the chart from Jan 19 at 101.950.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.

Lean hogs

A downside breakout in the hog market “leaves a longer-term downside target of $98.67 for June hogs,” The Hightower Report said. Pork cutouts …

Lean Hogs

Lean hog charts look defensive, and the fundamentals are still lacking in supporting the market. The path of least resistance at this point st…

Lean hogs

High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

A limit-down close for the hog market yesterday means expanded limits Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong cash premium to the cash…

Lean Hogs

June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …

Lean Hogs

June hogs yesterday traded at the lowest level since Feb. 4. The higher close might be seen as a technical development, according to The Hight…

Lean hogs

Hogs are trading with a “firm tone” this week, which is a positive development, The Hightower Report said. “Bird flu issues could be providing…

Lean Hogs

The market experienced an impressive technical bounce yesterday and a firm tone to pork cutout values helped to support. However, the premium …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News