Demand concerns on the export front and the retail consumer are the fundamental concern pressuring the hog market, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. June hog futures broke through the 100-day moving average at $109.700 and may be headed for a small price gap on the chart from Jan 19 at 101.950.
Lean Hogs
National carcass up 3.26 to $103.03/cwt.
A downside breakout in the hog market “leaves a longer-term downside target of $98.67 for June hogs,” The Hightower Report said. Pork cutouts …
Lean hog charts look defensive, and the fundamentals are still lacking in supporting the market. The path of least resistance at this point st…
High-priced corn is expected to lower pork production going into the spring, The Hightower Report said. However, the average hog weight in Iow…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
A limit-down close for the hog market yesterday means expanded limits Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The strong cash premium to the cash…
June hogs are weak technically and look to be ready to challenge support at the 115.000-117.000 level. This price area will be a key level to …
June hogs yesterday traded at the lowest level since Feb. 4. The higher close might be seen as a technical development, according to The Hight…
Hogs are trading with a “firm tone” this week, which is a positive development, The Hightower Report said. “Bird flu issues could be providing…
The market experienced an impressive technical bounce yesterday and a firm tone to pork cutout values helped to support. However, the premium …