In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $1.27 to $59.55/cwt.
- National live was $48.27, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.10 lower to $61.06
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $5.59 to $93.25/cwt.
“April hogs closed lower Friday and every day this week,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since Sept. 10. Short-term cash market news has been mostly positive, but the focus has been on expectations for lower demand from China into 2021.”
Traders were watching hog herd expansion in China.
“China imports are to slow in 2021 as hog herds expand rapidly,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With big losses this week, today may not be a sign of confidence in December futures. Lean hogs with expanded limits of 4.50 today. Cash lean index for 10/21 was 78.60.”