Hog futures start the week steady to higher as the market saw some buying support and short covering to end last week, when the oversold market likely saw some value buying and position squaring after the quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Cash prices fell sharply last week, and this left August hogs looking very cheap, trading as low as $96.50 last week.
“The extreme discount may help provide some support, and news that China's state planner is buying up pork for state reserves helped spark strong gains in the cash market in China,” The Hightower Report said.