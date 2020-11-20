In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 33 cents higher to $58.73/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 37 cents lower to $58.54
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.05 to $78.17/cwt.
“USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value was 35 cents weaker, as a $13.78 increase in bellies was offset by reductions for the other primal cuts,” Brugler Marketing said. “Hams and butts were the notable drops. Hog slaughter for the week through Thursday was estimated at 1.955 mln head. That compares to 1.923 LW and 1.968 from the same week last year.”
The technical chart activity provided positive signals for hog markets. “The stochastics indicators are rising from oversold levels, which is bullish and should support higher prices,” the Hightower Report said. “A positive signal for trend short-term was given on a close over the 9-bar moving average. The upside daily closing price reversal gives the market a bullish tilt.”