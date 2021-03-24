 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Hog futures are called higher based on a red-hot cash market that continues to trend higher, gaining 1.00 to 92.71, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The surge is allowing the April to stay strong and close with new contract highs on Tuesday, despite the premium over the index. Tuesday’s kill of 476,000 head was down a notable 17,000 head from last week & 23,000 head from year-ago.

Traders see all hogs and pigs March 100.1% of last year kept for breeding and 98.7% kept for market, said The Hightower Report. The market continues to find support from active exports and increasing domestic demand.

