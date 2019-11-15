In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 54 cents to $42.73/cwt.
- National live was up 46 cents, to $34.35
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 66 cents to $42.40
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 54 cents at $87.58/cwt.
Slow export sales and no news on a China/U.S. trade deal led to damage in the deferred contracts today, The Hightower Report said.
“December hogs were able to find a bit of buyer interest near the lows of the recent range, while Feb and Apr hogs have lost much of the recent strength and have drifted back within recent ranges,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Momentum indicators in all three contracts are pointing sideways to mostly lower after today’s weakness.”