In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 35 cents to $50.54/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $40.50
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 32 cents to $50.68
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.27 to $73.49/cwt.
The February hog contract seems to have the right fundamentals in terms of supply and demand, but higher trade isn’t happening, “and traders are growing increasingly skeptical,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The market is trading short-term fundamentals which week after week feature near-record pork production.”
Pork production “is expected to pull back soon,” according to Stewart-Peterson, which may bring some support. “While new buyers at these levels appear somewhat hard to come by, so are new sellers, especially given longer-term supply and demand setups.”