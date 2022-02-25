Hog futures are called mixed. The market experienced additional long liquidation yesterday led by pressure for weak cattle and outside markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “This was not a big surprise after Wednesday’s key bearish reversal in April hogs,” he said. The strong retail close should support the market open on today.
USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value was quoted $5.01 higher in the p.m. report to $114.13. Hams were up the most with a $13.31 bump, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.