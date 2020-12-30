 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base fell $1.03 to $49.01/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 50 cents to $50.04

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 29 cents at $72.65/cwt.

Supply going into the spring months “looks to stay heavy,” Total Farm Marketing, making them cautious. “The market is back focusing on the fundamentals, which remain overall negative. The technical picture looks concerning with today’s close on the front month contracts.”

Selling came out after the “strong rally” early in the day, The Hightower Report said. “The market is experiencing holiday type trade which has boosted short-term volatility,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

