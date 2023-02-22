In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 32 cents to $77.80/cwt.
- National live was up $5.40 to $63.15
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 4 cents higher to $83.05/cwt.
“Estimated slaughter Wednesday was 428,000 head, down 45,000 from last week as the winter storm may be impacting animal movement,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The premium of the market to the cash market is still a factor, and today aided in the selling pressure. Even though, Apr futures have looked to turn the corner higher but the trade will likely stay extremely volatile.”
Traders continue to watch trends in average hog weights, which were up very slightly from the week before, but lower than a year ago. “Average hog weights for Iowa/Minnesota for the week reached 286 pounds from 285.6 pounds last week and 287.5 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said.