Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw mixed trade to end the week as bear spreading was noticeable in the market. Front-month contracts saw selling pressure due to weakening cash markets, but deferred futures traded higher after the lack of expansion being noted in last week’s hogs and pigs report, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.

USDA’s ag attaché estimates Brazilian pork output to grow 1.8% to 45.3 million metric tons in 2022. That also increases its exports 2.9% to 1.39 million tons, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

