 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up $2.15 to $131.34/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 78 cents higher to $133.64

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.68 to $118.47/cwt.

“The strong risk-off trade posted a reversal on the charts on Tuesday, only to have a more friendly chart picture with the hook reversals on Wednesday's trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It is likely the hog market may be moving into a sideways trading range. The cash trade saw price strength yesterday and this morning, bringing the buyers back into the market.”

“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 275.7 pounds, up from 275.6 last week but well down from 277.6 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Last week's weight was the lowest since 2017. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $123.53, up $2.38 on the day.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The market remains in a steep uptrend, but technical indicators are showing overbought readings, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

Front month pork cutout futures and USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value were both down Thursday with picnic and ham the only cuts report…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The October hog contract finished higher, making new contract highs and suggesting producers are very current with marketings, The Hightower R…

Lean hogs

“Escalator up, elevator down. That's what the lean hog chart looked like at yesterday's close as longs rushed to liquidate ahead of the close,…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News