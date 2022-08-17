In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $2.15 to $131.34/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 78 cents higher to $133.64
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.68 to $118.47/cwt.
“The strong risk-off trade posted a reversal on the charts on Tuesday, only to have a more friendly chart picture with the hook reversals on Wednesday's trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It is likely the hog market may be moving into a sideways trading range. The cash trade saw price strength yesterday and this morning, bringing the buyers back into the market.”
“Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 275.7 pounds, up from 275.6 last week but well down from 277.6 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Last week's weight was the lowest since 2017. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $123.53, up $2.38 on the day.”