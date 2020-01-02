In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 12 cents to $50.40/cwt.
- National live was down 21 cents to $39.23
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 69 cents to $50.40
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 83 cents at $73.85/cwt.
The move to a five-session low was unable to continue, after no selling interest emerged, The Hightower Report said. The market is still finding support on hopes for more Chinese buying soon.
The lean hog contracts are seeing a downward trend line which is causing resistance on any rally, Scott Shellady said, forming a flag formation on the charts. “Bulls are looking at the $75 level as a downward trending line,” he said, noting that Chinese questions still linger for the market.