“For the first three quarters of 2021, prices are forecast to rise seasonally to $70.79/cwt, $73.24/cwt, and $79.19/cwt. However, if during that time, China’s hog production recovers sufficiently from its own bout with African swine fever, then export demand may be insufficient to reach these price projections”, Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University.
The hogs and pigs report last week had a bearish tilt, but traders seem to believe that the USDA data is off-track and that there are not hogs backed up in the country, The Hightower Report said today. The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 489,000 head yesterday. This was up from 478,000 last week and up from 485,000 a year ago at this time, The Report said.