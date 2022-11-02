People are also reading…
Lean hogs ended up going nowhere to start the new month of November, but may choose a direction mid-week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
The slaughter pace of hogs is expected to pick up in the weeks just ahead and that could pressure pork prices and drag cash markets lower, The Hightower Report said this morning. “A weakening global economy plus recent strength in the US dollar would suggest US exports will remain poor, and US consumers will need to absorb more pork in the months just ahead,” The Report said.