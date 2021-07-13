 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures had follow-through buying from Friday to Monday, but the July contract “may be limited to the upside with expiration this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the price action to start the week is very encouraging as August futures moved to the top of the latest trading range.”

Exports have been strong, but they need to stay strong to continue being supportive, The Hightower Report said. “Total meat imports for the first half of the year are still above last year’s pace, so the drop off in June is a concern.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the August hog contract is trying to build a bearish formation, “which if realized, could lead to another run to the downside and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, hog futures still trying to build a bottom but ending last week firmer could be the start of some upward momentum. “Follow throug…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News