Lean hog futures had follow-through buying from Friday to Monday, but the July contract “may be limited to the upside with expiration this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the price action to start the week is very encouraging as August futures moved to the top of the latest trading range.”
Exports have been strong, but they need to stay strong to continue being supportive, The Hightower Report said. “Total meat imports for the first half of the year are still above last year’s pace, so the drop off in June is a concern.”