In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 1 cent to $30.15/cwt.
- National live was down 10 cents to $24.91
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 42 cents to $30.03
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 62 cents at $69.46/cwt.
“Average weights are already heavy, so as slaughter picks up, a swell in production and stocks could push prices lower,” Stewart-Peterson sad. “Technically, it still looks as though futures could be primed for a technical bounce.”
Pork export sales were down slightly from last week but still above the average of the previous four weeks. Sales for 2020 are well above last year’s pace and “the highest on record” at 1.152 mln tonnes, The Hightower Report said.