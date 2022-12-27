In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base at $77.80/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $75.85/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.14 to $90.92/cwt.
Pork prices are higher because sales are light and slaughter is down. At this time with pork prices going down, packers are slowing the kill to try to support the pork market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
The breeding herd supply is on the rise. The shift in production expected from fourth quarter to the first quarter is a bearish setup and could extremely dilute the strength seen in the cash market for the first quarter, according to The Hightoweer Report.