Triple digit gains on Tuesday pushed the lean hog futures market to new contract highs yet again, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
“Though heavily over-bought, technically, fundamentals and carcass values still point to a higher trend.” Total Farm Marketing said today.
With the massive basis, the upside seems limited, and if the market does not receive a daily dose of positive news for the cash market, the market is vulnerable to a significant correction, The Hightower Report said today. “Surging open interest in the past week suggest fund traders are active buyers. Watch for technical signs of a near term peak,” The Report said.