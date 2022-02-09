 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

  • Updated

Triple digit gains on Tuesday pushed the lean hog futures market to new contract highs yet again, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

“Though heavily over-bought, technically, fundamentals and carcass values still point to a higher trend.” Total Farm Marketing said today.

With the massive basis, the upside seems limited, and if the market does not receive a daily dose of positive news for the cash market, the market is vulnerable to a significant correction, The Hightower Report said today. “Surging open interest in the past week suggest fund traders are active buyers. Watch for technical signs of a near term peak,” The Report said.

“A setback could be in the cards soon in this overbought market, especially if the cash market were to soften,” Total Farm Marketing said.

