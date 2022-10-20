 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

The daily hog and pig report was not reported this afternoon due to issues with packer submissions.

"US pork export sales for the week ending October 13 came in at 40,813 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 25 tonnes for 2023 for a total of 40,838,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 29,900 tonnes the previous week and the highest since February 24. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.353 mln tonnes, down from 1.622 mln a year ago.”

“Hogs are lower this morning despite another round of higher cash for a combined gain of 11.16 between today and yesterday but a decline in the cutout of 1.37,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net export sales for pork were good at 40,800 mt and were primarily to Mexico, Japan, and Australia with total exports at 28,400 mt… Hog slaughter projected at 490,000.”

