In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up $1.72 to $54.40/cwt.
- National live was up $2.07 to $40.75
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.20 to $53.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 39 cents to $81.25/cwt.
Hogs bumped up on confirmation of an African swine fever case Germany and the hog market right now is very strong, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Hog prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving averages, though volatility is high, according to Mike Seery of Seery Futures.