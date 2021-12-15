 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 57 cents to $61.07/cwt.
  • National live at $47.75.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $63.76.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.35 to $87.83.

Traders remain fearful that exports will slow and that U.S. consumers will need to absorb more pork, according to The Hightower Report.

China bought a large volume of pork from the United States that has been delivered, easing demand for domestic Chinese pork, which caused China’s government to buy domestic pork for storage and to use imported stocks for immediate consumption, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

