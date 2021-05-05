In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.73 higher to $116.93/cwt.
- National live was up 84 cents to $89.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $121.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 73 cents to $111.91/cwt.
“It will take continued strong export news for the month of May to rationalize the stiff premium of June futures to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “There is still technically no sign of a short-term peak, but a lower close today could be a start. July hogs closed higher as well and into new contract highs for the fourth session in a row.”
Analysts are watching the impact of robust demand and tight supplies, and whether consumers might hesitate to pay higher prices.
“New highs every day — strong demand and tight supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers continue to be aggressive — where is consumer resistance? Cash lean index for May 3 up 0.27 at 107.37.”