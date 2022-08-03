In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 9.31 to $130.64/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 6.16 to 132.96/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 5.53 to $125.49/cwt.
Hog markets were down aside from the front month contract, Total Farm Marketing noted. “Packers are expected to bid up for hogs again today as strong demand boosts the cutouts.”
The market’s short-term trend is positive, The Hightower Report said. “Market positioning is positive with the close over the first swing resistance,” they said, noting the market is starting to become overbought.