In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 27 cents higher to $51.68/cwt.
- National live was up 85 cents to $40.71
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 29 cents to $51.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 36 cents to $74.65/cwt.
“China pork imports in 2019 were up 75% from 2018, reaching a total of 2.108 million tonnes, a new record,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Now that the U.S. and China have officially signed the Phase 1 trade agreement, China should step in and buy increasing quantities of U.S. pork products to meet demand, especially ahead of the lunar new year holiday.”
The technical picture hinted at upcoming buying. “Feb lean hogs closed just off the highs of the day after some disappointing early session pressure,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Feb hogs were not able to test their 10-day moving average resistance level, but Stochastics have given a buy signal, and we cannot rule out some near term buying after the deal signing.”