Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base up 22 cents to $61.72.
  • National Live was unreported due to confidentiality issues.
  • The Iowa Minnesota carcass base was $62.86.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $5.33 to $86.02.

February hogs opened higher and tried to rally but the market ended up lower on the day and experienced its lowest close since Dec. 20, according to The Hightower Report.

The hog market was down but the deferred months still look strong and there is an expectation that supplies could be tight later in the year, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

