In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 28 cents higher to $39.19/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 33 cents to $41.04
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.09 to $76.08/cwt.
Improving exports, including sales to China, gave traders some optimism. “The sales to China marked an improvement over the net cancellations last week and may have lent encouragement to the market bulls after the reports earlier this week that China's hog industry had passed an important milestone towards recovery,” the Hightower Report said.
“Cash Index is still trending higher,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork values are choppy to higher. Reports that China and the US will resume trade talks was viewed as very supportive. October futures gapped higher this morning. October trading at highest levels since May 8. Prices have jumped back into overbought levels.”