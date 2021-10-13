Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Key support levels gave way on Tuesday with December hogs failing to hold the $80 support level.
We remain in a short-term downtrend, trading at a stiff discount to the cash market with a sharp selloff in pork values and continued poor news on the export front, according to The Hightower Report. The market looks vulnerable to more selling pressure.