 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Key support levels gave way on Tuesday with December hogs failing to hold the $80 support level.

We remain in a short-term downtrend, trading at a stiff discount to the cash market with a sharp selloff in pork values and continued poor news on the export front, according to The Hightower Report. The market looks vulnerable to more selling pressure.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market has turned into an uptrend, but with such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market is due for so…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Stronger production numbers weighed on prices to start the week. Pork production was up 3.7% from last week, and slaughter was 3.2% higher, To…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News