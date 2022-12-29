 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down 70 cents to $75.30/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2 cents to $75.59/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 79 cents to $87.88/cwt.

Hog markets had two favorable reports last Friday, but follow through was “lacking” as a weaker pork cutout led to correction, William Moore of Price Futures said.

Hog weighs are down 2.2 pounds from last week, showing that markets are current, Total Farm Marketing said. “Weights are still 7.6 pounds below a year ago which is supportive.”

