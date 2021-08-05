In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $2.75 to $99.91/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $102.32
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 13 cents to $123.12/cwt.
Hog weights are lighter and “supplies continue to be of concern,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China showing up as the largest buyer today is supportive.”
“Export net sales of 38,800 MT very good with China top buyer for week followed by Mexico,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said. “With number of head now killed in the US, net sales over 27,000 MT is keeping pork moving.