 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 98 cents lower to $77.16/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $77.48

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $4.16 higher to $106.92/cwt.

“While still a long shot, there is some concerns that many Haitians are entering the US through Texas and not through customs could be a way that African Swine Fever, currently in Dominican Republic, could spread into the US,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $106.69, up $3.93 on the day.”

“Packers do not need to bid up to obtain the needed supply of hogs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China has reduced their import of pork – August down 20.6% from August 2020. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report comes out Friday. Hog slaughter projected at 477,000. CME Lean Hog Index for 9/21: down 0.48 at 93.56.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are trading “steady to higher on follow-through from bottoming action yesterday highlighted by short covering,” Total Farm Marketing said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Retail values have been trying to find some footing and were higher midday, which helped turn the trade back to positive levels, before weake…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are seeing a “strong recovery bounce” out of an oversold condition as cash basis is “historically wide,” The Hightower Report said…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News