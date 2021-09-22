In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 98 cents lower to $77.16/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $77.48
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $4.16 higher to $106.92/cwt.
“While still a long shot, there is some concerns that many Haitians are entering the US through Texas and not through customs could be a way that African Swine Fever, currently in Dominican Republic, could spread into the US,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $106.69, up $3.93 on the day.”
“Packers do not need to bid up to obtain the needed supply of hogs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China has reduced their import of pork – August down 20.6% from August 2020. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report comes out Friday. Hog slaughter projected at 477,000. CME Lean Hog Index for 9/21: down 0.48 at 93.56.”