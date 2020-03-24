In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.08 higher to $57.41/cwt.
- National live was $1.11 lower to $41.19
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.52 to $59.76
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.46 to $82.05/cwt.
“Most are expecting demand from grocery stores to stay strong,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China purchases are expected to continue, if not increase. China pork imports in the January-February time frame were up 158% from the same time period last year, even despite the economic and logistic limitations posed by coronavirus.”
“Carcass cutout values closed $3.75 higher yesterday afternoon to $82.68 and were up another 73 cents to $83.41 this morning,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This is an impressive jump from cut-out values at this time last week at $74.90.”