In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 39 cents to $50.04/cwt.
- National live had no comparison at $40.57
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 13 cents to $51.12
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.18 to $69.34/cwt.
February’s hog contract is moving back into “heavy consolidation,” The Hightower Report said. There wasn’t much support for the contract despite a higher pork cutout today.
Hogs are retracing their move from last week, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said as the market seems to be in “no-mans land.” He said “there’s not much to do other than sit on your hands.”