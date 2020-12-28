 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 39 cents to $50.04/cwt.
  • National live had no comparison at $40.57
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 13 cents to $51.12

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.18 to $69.34/cwt.

February’s hog contract is moving back into “heavy consolidation,” The Hightower Report said. There wasn’t much support for the contract despite a higher pork cutout today.

Hogs are retracing their move from last week, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said as the market seems to be in “no-mans land.” He said “there’s not much to do other than sit on your hands.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News